Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,069,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 201.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 309,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,918,000 after purchasing an additional 36,944 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYC opened at $57.71 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 1 year low of $55.08 and a 1 year high of $87.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.05.

