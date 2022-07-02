Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,847 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,832,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 33,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,242 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period.

VWO opened at $41.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.94. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.02 and a 1 year high of $53.96.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

