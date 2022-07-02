Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 2.1% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,964,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,994,459,000 after purchasing an additional 298,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in NIKE by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,564,786,000 after purchasing an additional 601,940 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in NIKE by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,551,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,401 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $1,894,686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $101.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.43. The stock has a market cap of $159.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.53 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. KGI Securities downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.96.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

