StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on QRHC. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRHC opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.97 million, a PE ratio of -45.44, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average is $5.84. Quest Resource has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Quest Resource ( NASDAQ:QRHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $71.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Resource will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Quest Resource news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 44,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $219,946.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,151,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,640,198.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Barry M. Kitt acquired 38,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $215,930.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,424,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,578,090.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 154,159 shares of company stock worth $790,318 and have sold 16,547 shares worth $76,739. Insiders own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Resource by 629.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 273,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 55,036 shares in the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,301,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,974,000 after buying an additional 355,200 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 84,400 shares in the last quarter. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

