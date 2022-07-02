StockNews.com Downgrades First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet cut First Republic Bank from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded First Republic Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $195.29.

FRC stock opened at $147.38 on Tuesday. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $133.37 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.7% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 63,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.7% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 28,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 9.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter worth about $8,164,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 17.2% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

