StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Aegis decreased their target price on MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MediWound to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

MediWound stock opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.25. MediWound has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $4.95.

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). MediWound had a negative return on equity of 3,540.43% and a negative net margin of 64.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MediWound will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in MediWound by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 374,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MediWound during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in MediWound during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MediWound by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 834,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 69,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in MediWound by 56.1% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 306,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 110,129 shares in the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

