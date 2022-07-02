StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSBK opened at $25.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.16. Timberland Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $29.99.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 34.70%.

In other Timberland Bancorp news, Director Jon C. Parker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $25,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,601.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,190 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 281,358 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 595,412 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

