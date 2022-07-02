Stratos (STOS) Reaches Market Cap of $3.52 Million

Stratos (STOS) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Stratos has a market cap of $3.52 million and $301,732.00 worth of Stratos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000906 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stratos has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00160467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 52.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.02 or 0.00648127 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00084384 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016189 BTC.

Stratos Coin Profile

Stratos’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,152,153 coins. Stratos’ official Twitter account is @Stratos_Network

Stratos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratos using one of the exchanges listed above.

