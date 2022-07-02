Stream Protocol (STPL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $44,531.00

Stream Protocol (STPL) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded 49.1% higher against the US dollar. Stream Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and $44,531.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stream Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stream Protocol Coin Profile

Stream Protocol (CRYPTO:STPL) is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 497,752,641 coins and its circulating supply is 285,031,863 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol . Stream Protocol’s official website is www.streamprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Stream Protocol Coin Trading

