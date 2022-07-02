Streamr (DATA) Trading Up 1.3% This Week

Streamr (DATA) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Streamr coin can currently be bought for $0.0271 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges. Streamr has a total market cap of $20.79 million and $3.21 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Streamr

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

