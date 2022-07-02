Stride (NYSE:LRN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 66,136 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 597,052 shares.The stock last traded at $41.54 and had previously closed at $41.31.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LRN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stride from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Stride from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.50 and its 200-day moving average is $34.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
In other news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 53,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $1,967,950.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 47,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $1,871,337.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 227,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,884,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 107,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Stride by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Stride by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 29,999 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Stride by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 688,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,939,000 after purchasing an additional 13,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stride during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Stride (NYSE:LRN)
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.
