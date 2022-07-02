Stride (NYSE:LRN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 66,136 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 597,052 shares.The stock last traded at $41.54 and had previously closed at $41.31.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LRN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stride from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Stride from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.50 and its 200-day moving average is $34.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. Stride had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $421.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 53,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $1,967,950.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 47,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $1,871,337.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 227,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,884,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 107,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Stride by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Stride by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 29,999 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Stride by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 688,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,939,000 after purchasing an additional 13,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stride during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stride (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

