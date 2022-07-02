Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Compass Point from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SDIG has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $13.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.75.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

Shares of SDIG stock opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.31. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61.

Stronghold Digital Mining ( NASDAQ:SDIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 million. Research analysts forecast that Stronghold Digital Mining will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Stronghold Digital Mining by 43.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 45,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 28,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

About Stronghold Digital Mining (Get Rating)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.