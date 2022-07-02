Subversive Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:PUNK) Shares Down 1.9%

Subversive Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:PUNK – Get Rating) dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.81 and last traded at $17.81. Approximately 65 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.16.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.18.
