Sumokoin Market Cap Achieves $918,664.38 (SUMO)

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last week, Sumokoin has traded down 36.4% against the US dollar. Sumokoin has a total market cap of $918,664.38 and approximately $11,322.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sumokoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $115.42 or 0.00600606 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000320 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001200 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

SUMO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 52,586,018 coins and its circulating supply is 45,886,018 coins. The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars.

