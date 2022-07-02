Sumokoin (SUMO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $16,218.00

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. Sumokoin has a market cap of $930,506.11 and $16,218.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sumokoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0203 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded 43.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.17 or 0.00611444 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000350 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001201 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 52,570,453 coins and its circulating supply is 45,870,453 coins. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars.

