Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Up 3.6%

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.54 and last traded at $18.35. 57,987 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,021,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.72.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOVA. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $65.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.18 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 52.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

