SuperFarm 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.77 Million (SUPER)

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 2nd. In the last week, SuperFarm has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. SuperFarm has a total market capitalization of $49.65 million and approximately $6.77 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperFarm coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 403,829,654 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

