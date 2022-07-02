SVB Leerink Raises Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Price Target to $7.00

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) had its target price upped by SVB Leerink from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.
Roivant Sciences stock opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.23, a current ratio of 14.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.37. Roivant Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $16.76.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $1,001,706,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,980,000 after purchasing an additional 117,329 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the first quarter worth about $8,965,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 141.5% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 990,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 13.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 159,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.
Roivant Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.
Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.