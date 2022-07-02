Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.50

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $12.63, with a volume of 76266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

SWDBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 174 to SEK 189 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Danske raised Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a SEK 157 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.27.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.76.

Swedbank AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWDBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 40.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Swedbank AB will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

