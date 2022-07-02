Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EVOL opened at $1.51 on Thursday. Symbolic Logic has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $2.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1.71.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Symbolic Logic stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Symbolic Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.19% of Symbolic Logic at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

