Synthetify Price Down 4% This Week (SNY)

Synthetify (SNY) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last week, Synthetify has traded down 4% against the US dollar. Synthetify has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $135,536.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetify coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Synthetify alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00150806 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.49 or 0.00688487 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00086554 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016276 BTC.

Synthetify Profile

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify

Synthetify Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synthetify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Synthetify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetify and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.