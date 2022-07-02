Talon Energy Ltd. (ASX:TPD) Insider Colby Hauser Acquires 8,000,000 Shares

Talon Energy Ltd. (ASX:TPD – Get Rating) insider Colby Hauser bought 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,000.00 ($33,333.33).

Colby Hauser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Colby Hauser 175,000,000 shares of Talon Energy stock.

On Friday, June 17th, Colby Hauser acquired 3,031,970 shares of Talon Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,223.79 ($14,738.74).

On Tuesday, June 14th, Colby Hauser acquired 1,500,000 shares of Talon Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,500.00 ($7,291.67).

On Wednesday, May 4th, Colby Hauser acquired 3,000,000 shares of Talon Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00 ($20,833.33).

Talon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Talon Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of oil and gas projects in Australia and Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in the Vantage, Chisum, Bluestring/White Bear, and Carnaby projects located in North Sea; holds a 45% interest in Walyering project located in Perth Basin; and holds a 33% in the Gurvantes XXXV coal seam gas project located in southern Mongolia.

