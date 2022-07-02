Talon International (OTCMKTS:TALN) Trading 29.4% Higher

Talon International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALN – Get Rating) traded up 29.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 23,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10.

Talon International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TALN)

Talon International, Inc manufactures and distributes apparel components and accessories to manufacturers of fashion apparel, specialty retailers, and mass merchandisers. The company offers a line of metal, coil, and plastic zippers under the Talon brand name; apparel trim components, including tags, labels, buttons, rivets, leather patches, woven labels, heat transfer seals, tapes, ribbons, printed marketing material, polybasic, packing cartons, and hangers; metal fasteners; stretch waistbands, shirt collars, and inner pocketing panels under the Tekfit brand, as well as packaging and other items; and specialty stretch technology for interlinings.

