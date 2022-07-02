TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Short Interest Update

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, an increase of 72.5% from the May 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE TSI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.86. 120,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,528. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.19. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $5.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 29.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

