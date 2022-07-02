TD Securities Lowers Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target to C$25.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.75.

ACDVF opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,723.47. Air Canada has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $22.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.30.

Air Canada ( OTCMKTS:ACDVF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 39.95% and a negative return on equity of 828.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Air Canada will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

