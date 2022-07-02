Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Short Interest Up 110.0% in June

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 110.0% from the May 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the first quarter valued at about $662,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 65.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 15.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

HQL stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

