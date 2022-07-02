Telsey Advisory Group Lowers RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $285.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $375.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.13% from the stock’s previous close.

RH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen dropped their price target on RH from $550.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on RH from $560.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on RH in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on RH from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.13.

Shares of RH opened at $220.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.20. RH has a one year low of $207.37 and a one year high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $282.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.12.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.38. RH had a return on equity of 77.40% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.89 earnings per share. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 28.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith Belling sold 2,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.12, for a total transaction of $724,049.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,116 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,353.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total value of $37,329.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,891. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,009 shares of company stock valued at $18,133,573 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in RH during the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in RH by 1,843.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in RH during the first quarter valued at about $497,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in RH by 494.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank INC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at about $1,213,000. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

