Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.70. The company has a market cap of $8.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.01. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $2.06.
About Tenax Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tenax Therapeutics (TENX)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.