Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.70. The company has a market cap of $8.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.01. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $2.06.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

About Tenax Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.