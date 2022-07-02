Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Sold by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,244,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99,650 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Teradata were worth $61,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Teradata by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 736,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,286,000 after acquiring an additional 14,753 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Teradata by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 352,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,368,000 after acquiring an additional 40,285 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Teradata by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Teradata during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Teradata by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,941,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,674,000 after acquiring an additional 564,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

In other news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $74,634.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,565.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $111,120.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,068.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,457 shares of company stock worth $373,250. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TDC shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.10.

Shares of TDC opened at $37.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.86 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 6.76%. Teradata’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teradata (Get Rating)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.