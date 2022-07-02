Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) and Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) Financial Contrast

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) and Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Terreno Realty has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alset EHome International has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Terreno Realty and Alset EHome International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terreno Realty 0 2 5 0 2.71 Alset EHome International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Terreno Realty presently has a consensus target price of $74.50, indicating a potential upside of 32.23%. Given Terreno Realty’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Terreno Realty is more favorable than Alset EHome International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.5% of Alset EHome International shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Terreno Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.8% of Alset EHome International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Terreno Realty and Alset EHome International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terreno Realty 38.50% 4.79% 3.43% Alset EHome International -641.44% -66.57% -62.68%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Terreno Realty and Alset EHome International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terreno Realty $221.93 million 19.18 $87.25 million $1.25 45.07 Alset EHome International $19.80 million 1.63 -$103.32 million N/A N/A

Terreno Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Alset EHome International.

Summary

Terreno Realty beats Alset EHome International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Terreno Realty (Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, D.C. All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 219 buildings aggregating approximately 13.1 million square feet, 22 improved land parcels consisting of approximately 85.0 acres and one property under redevelopment expected to contain approximately 0.2 million square feet upon completion. The Company is an internally managed Maryland corporation and elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the Code), commencing with its taxable year ended December 31, 2010.

About Alset EHome International (Get Rating)

Alset EHome International Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments. The Real Estate segment develops property projects and participates in third-party property development projects; and owns, operates, and manages real estate development projects with a focus on land subdivision developments and house rental projects. The Digital Transformation Technology segment provides consulting, implementation, and development services with various technologies, including blockchain, e-commerce, social media, and payment solutions. Its technology platform focuses on business-to-business solutions, such as communications and workflow, instant messaging, international calling, social media, e-commerce and payment systems, and direct marketing solutions. The Biohealth segment engages in developing, researching, testing, manufacturing, licensing, and distributing biohealth products and services. The Other Business Activities segment offers corporate strategy and business development, asset management, corporate restructuring, and leveraged buy-out expertise services. The company was formerly known as HF Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Alset EHome International Inc. in February 2021. Alset EHome International Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

