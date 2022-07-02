Tether Gold (XAUT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $447.96 Million

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Tether Gold coin can now be bought for about $1,817.11 or 0.09436803 BTC on popular exchanges. Tether Gold has a market capitalization of $447.96 million and approximately $635,792.00 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tether Gold has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Tether Gold

Tether Gold (CRYPTO:XAUT) is a coin. It launched on January 8th, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 coins. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar. The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held. “

Tether Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

