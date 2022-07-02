Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Textainer Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

TGH opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. Textainer Group has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.16 and its 200-day moving average is $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.14. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 37.80%. The company had revenue of $198.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.21 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Textainer Group will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Textainer Group by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in Textainer Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

