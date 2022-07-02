The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,553 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1,427.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BA opened at $139.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.41. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $241.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Langenberg & Company assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

