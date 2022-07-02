The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $19,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,519,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884,447 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,443,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,444 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,269,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,153 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $2,222,027,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KO stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.38. The company had a trading volume of 15,143,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,029,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $279.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.78.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $2,784,413.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,093.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 412,161 shares of company stock valued at $26,786,278 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on KO shares. HSBC boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $74.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.05.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

