The Crypto Prophecies Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $359,701.00 (TCP)

The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 2nd. The Crypto Prophecies has a market cap of $928,861.51 and $359,701.00 worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can currently be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, The Crypto Prophecies has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get The Crypto Prophecies alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00148914 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005188 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.85 or 0.00773030 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00086468 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002363 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016321 BTC.

About The Crypto Prophecies

The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 240,723,066 coins and its circulating supply is 106,993,525 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets

Buying and Selling The Crypto Prophecies

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Crypto Prophecies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Crypto Prophecies should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Crypto Prophecies using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Crypto Prophecies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Crypto Prophecies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.