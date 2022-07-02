The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th.

First of Long Island has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. First of Long Island has a dividend payout ratio of 40.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First of Long Island to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

FLIC stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.12. First of Long Island has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95. The firm has a market cap of $411.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

First of Long Island ( NASDAQ:FLIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. First of Long Island had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $31.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that First of Long Island will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in First of Long Island by 5.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 690,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 972,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,922,000 after purchasing an additional 28,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First of Long Island by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,583,000 after purchasing an additional 24,254 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in First of Long Island by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 93,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 20,479 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in First of Long Island by 3.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 347,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after buying an additional 12,824 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First of Long Island from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

