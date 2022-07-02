The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Receives $98.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LOVE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Lovesac from $104.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Lovesac to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lovesac from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Lovesac to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Lovesac from $135.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $430.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.40 and its 200 day moving average is $45.30. Lovesac has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $87.12.

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.81 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lovesac will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $346,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,494,724.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shirley Romig sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total value of $113,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,194.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 110.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Lovesac during the first quarter worth $112,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

