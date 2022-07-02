The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Holdings Cut by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP trimmed its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for about 1.9% of Benin Management CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $6,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 94,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 22,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.40.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $161.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.51 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 50.76%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

