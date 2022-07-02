The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Position Reduced by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,725 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 40,419 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $3,043,550.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,270,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,101,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,836 shares of company stock valued at $8,316,301. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $73.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.25. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.76 and a twelve month high of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SO shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

