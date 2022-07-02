Titan Coin Hits One Day Volume of $3.00 (TTN)

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 843.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Titan Coin has a market cap of $455,848.64 and approximately $3.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded 132.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007113 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000821 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000467 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

