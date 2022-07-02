TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.29.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TMX Group from C$163.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on TMX Group from C$139.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of TMX Group stock opened at $101.39 on Monday. TMX Group has a one year low of $95.32 and a one year high of $116.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.38 and its 200 day moving average is $102.36.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

