Tokens.com (OTC:SMURF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Tokens.com Corp. (OTC:SMURF – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as 0.32 and last traded at 0.34. Approximately 34,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 186,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.34.

Tokens.com Company Profile (OTC:SMURF)

Tokens.com Corp. provides blockchain verification services through proof-of-stake technology. The company's technology secures next-generation blockchain networks through Proof-of-Stake technology to support the growth of decentralized finance applications. It invests in Web3 assets and businesses focused on the Metaverse, NFTs, DeFi, and gaming-based digital assets; purchases and stakes tokens; operates in virtually integrated digital real estate business; and holds NFT assets and invests in crypto-based games.

