Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Short Interest Down 47.4% in June

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the May 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.59.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter.

Tokyo Gas Co, Ltd. produces, supplies, and sells city and liquid gas, and LNG in Japan. As of March 31, 2020, the company operated approximately 64,545 km pipeline network serving approximately 12.11 million customers. It also invests in venture companies and energy related venture capital funds; installs gas supply lines, water supply and drainage lines, air conditioning systems, and gas main and branch lines; checks safety of underground centers; inspects gas equipment construction; delivers liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); supplies hydrogen and gas; and installs hydrogen fuel cells.

