Trabzonspor Fan Token Market Capitalization Tops $4.09 Million (TRA)

Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. One Trabzonspor Fan Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.74 or 0.00008995 BTC on popular exchanges. Trabzonspor Fan Token has a market cap of $4.09 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Trabzonspor Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Trabzonspor Fan Token has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trabzonspor Fan Token Coin Profile

Trabzonspor Fan Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,356,284 coins. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official website is www.trabzonspor.org.tr/tr . Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @tetracurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tetra is a Proof of Work Scrypt coin backed by Silver. “

Buying and Selling Trabzonspor Fan Token

