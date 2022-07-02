Tranchess (CHESS) Market Cap Tops $22.71 Million

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. Tranchess has a total market cap of $22.71 million and approximately $14.84 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tranchess coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001428 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tranchess has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,250.64 or 0.99936932 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00041968 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005071 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00023951 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005162 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess Coin Profile

Tranchess is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,546,919 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

