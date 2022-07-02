Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Purchased by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 247.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

TT opened at $131.37 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.07.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

