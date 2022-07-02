TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target Raised to $34.00

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TMDX. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $31.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $894.46 million, a P/E ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 1.74. TransMedics Group has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $35.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 119.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John F. Carey sold 3,320 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $108,198.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $12,351.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 48,516 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $1,452,569.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 350,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,497,592.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,737,295. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in TransMedics Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TransMedics Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in TransMedics Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 52,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in TransMedics Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in TransMedics Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.