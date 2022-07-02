Tristel (LON:TSTL) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $368.69

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 368.69 ($4.52) and traded as low as GBX 344 ($4.22). Tristel shares last traded at GBX 352.50 ($4.32), with a volume of 24,040 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £166.47 million and a P/E ratio of 7,050.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 341.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 367.83.

In related news, insider Paul Christopher Swinney purchased 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 311 ($3.82) per share, with a total value of £12,284.50 ($15,071.16).

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and sells infection prevention products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products, including airway management, cardiology, ear, nose and throat, endoscopy, ophthalmology, phlebotomy, reproductive health/IVF, surface, ultrasound, urology, women's health, and other products under the Tristel brand; contamination control products, which include cleanroom, laboratory, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and toiletry disinfectants under the Crystel brand; and airborne and veterinary device disinfectants under the Anistel brand.

