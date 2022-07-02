Tritax Big Box REIT’s (BBOX) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BBOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.25) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.37) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.19) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tritax Big Box REIT presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 253.86 ($3.11).

LON BBOX opened at GBX 178.50 ($2.19) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 203.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of £3.34 billion and a PE ratio of 3.23. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 176.70 ($2.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 288 ($3.53).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a GBX 1.68 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.12%.

In other Tritax Big Box REIT news, insider Wu Gang purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.34) per share, with a total value of £4,966 ($6,092.50). Also, insider Aubrey Adams purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.67) per share, with a total value of £43,600 ($53,490.37).

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

