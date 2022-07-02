TRON (TRX) One Day Volume Hits $546.54 Million

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last week, TRON has traded 1% higher against the dollar. TRON has a total market cap of $6.01 billion and $546.54 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0649 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002357 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000215 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002283 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 92,488,863,378 coins and its circulating supply is 92,488,860,416 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is tron.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

